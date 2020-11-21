TUPELO • Khalif “Swae Lee” Brown, one half of the award-winning rap duo Rae Sremmurd, received a proclamation from Mayor Jason Shelton declaring Nov. 21 as "Swae Day" in the City of Tupelo.
Dozens of Swae Lee's fans and supporters gathered in front of City Hall at Fairpark to show their love and appreciation.
The Tupelo native was in town for the weekend filming for his upcoming documentary, "Swae Meets World."
Shelton said it was an honor to have Swae Lee back in the city and to be able to recognize him and all of his achievements.
"I'm fortunate to be able to stand here today with a superstar, the biggest thing since Elvis Presley," Shelton said. "When we talked about honoring and recognizing Swae Lee today, we thought well, why not do it here in Fairpark."
In December 2015, Brown and his brother, Aaquil, also known as, “Slim Jxmmi,” were honored by receiving a key to the city.
Bernadette Walker, Swae Lee's mother, said she is proud of her son and all that he's been able to accomplish.
"It feels amazing as a mom to watch my son accomplish so much in a short amount of time," Walker said. I am definitely very proud of them. I think they're amazing.
"As a kid he was always energetic and full of energy. But he was always focused on his music. Whenever he focuses on something, he really focuses on it and his thing was music."
After receiving his proclamation, the rapper gave out basketballs and bikes to kids in attendance, signed autographs and took pictures with fans.
Swae Lee said it felt amazing to be able to come back to his hometown and show his support and appreciation to his supporters.
"It feels good to be out here on my day," Swae Lee said. "I would like to thank the mayor and my mom. You all have always supported me. I see a lot of my friends, classmates and old neighbors out here."
Brown encouraged the youth to always dream big, work hard and to always stay focused on their dreams.
"I hope everything that I'm doing just shows you that your dreams are possible," he said. "You can reach your dreams. All you have to do is work hard, stay determined and stay focused. Keep your head high and don't let nobody get you discouraged.
"Always believe in yourself. It might take a year, it might take 10 years, but you can be on top of the world no matter what your circumstances are or no matter where you are from."