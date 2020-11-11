TUPELO - The city of Tupelo honored its local veterans during its annual Veteran's Day ceremony Wednesday morning.
The ceremony took place at Veterans Memorial Park, with seats spread out for attendees to safely practice social distancing.
Mayor Jason Shelton gave the welcome for the ceremony, thanking all of the people who are veterans and people currently serving in the U.S. Armed Forces.
"Here in Tupelo, we always come together, we honor our military," Shelton said. "We honor our veterans. We honor those who have served and sacrificed to protect the freedoms that we have. On behalf of the city of Tupelo, we would like to thank all of our veterans for their services."
The event was emceed by Ward 5 Councilman Buddy Palmer, who served in the U.S. Army Reserves for six years, and was in a reserve unit during the Vietnam War.
Shelton also thanked other city elected officials who helped during the building process of Veteran's Park.
"This is a tribute to our veterans...this is a tribute to the Armed Services," Shelton said. "You see the flags, you see the monuments. This is a special place. I want to thank the men and women who have put their heart and soul into making this a special place."
U.S. Marine Corp Retiree Col. John Caldwell was the speaker of the ceremony. He shared some stories and his experience in the Marine Corp.
Caldwell served as a Marine infantry platoon commander, as well as a field artillery battalion commander, and as African Lion task commander. He was awarded the Bronze Star and Legion of Merit for his leadership and service.
"I love going out to veteran events and seeing all of the veterans," Caldwell said. "Whether they've got a cap on or something like that, I can always tell a Marine. You just can't tell them much. Those who have gone before me, whether they're here with us today or not, I thank you so much. My way was paved and my life was a lot better because of those who had set the stage. When I came in, it just wasn't quite as bad."
Caldwell encouraged veterans to continue telling their stories saying each one of their stories is special in its own way.
"The story of each American veteran is unique," he added. "My daddy was a veteran. He was a Marine Corps combat veteran and he's gone now and the stories that he never told are gone now. Veterans, I encourage you to continue to tell these important stories."
The ceremony concluded with the playing of "Taps" by Taps play by retired Marine Master Gunnery Sgt. Bob Verell.