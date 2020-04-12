Tupelo hospital prepares for clinical, financial challenges of pandemic

TUPELO • On the fifth floor of the west tower at North Mississippi Medical Center, the battle against COVID-19 is paramount.
That floor is one of two at the Tupelo hospital currently dedicated to patients who have contracted the disease caused by a novel coronavirus sweeping the world.
Underfoot, green, yellow and red lines signal the need for escalating levels of personal protective equipment.
The patient wing is crowded with IV carts in the hallway, connected to those patients with extended tubing so that bags can be changed without entering the room, minimizing exposure to highly infectious patients.
Signs on the wall offer encouragement.
“Heroes wear scrubs … (and PPE).”
Another, in part: “The sun’s going to come up.”
On a Wednesday afternoon last week, the scene was quiet, but highly alert. With assistance, a nurse donned the most restrict level of protective gear, including a gown, gloves, an N95 mask, non-vented goggles and a face shield.
Planning for this highly regimented and intensive care environment began within at NMMC weeks before testing in Mississippi officially confirmed a COVID-19 case in the state.
Dr. Jeremy Blanchard is chief medical officer of the North Mississippi Health Services system, which includes NMMC. He has critical care experience from the military. He served in Haiti. He worked through the 2009 outbreak of H1N1.
Speaking last week, he had only one word for the challenges brought by the coronavirus pandemic.
Historic.
“I’ve been in a lot of different settings,” Blanchard said. “This is definitely the most complex.”
The strain of preparing and providing for care of a COVID-19 surge strikes a state that has long faced a rural healthcare crisis for years. Now, the new coronavirus pandemic threatens to make worse that healthcare crisis, even after the disease abates.
NMHS is one of the largest rural healthcare systems in the country, and announced last week that it will furlough at least some employees.
The potential impacts are stark.
Calling NMHS and its flagship hospital a “world class facility,” Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton emphasized the significance of that hospital for the city he leads.
“It is absolutely essential to both the health of our community and the economic vitality of our community,” Shelton said.
The hospital has been scanty with details about the extent of its furloughs. But speaking to the Daily Journal last week, before the furloughs were announced, NMHS CEO Shane Spees was frank about coming challenges.
He believes the financial health of the system he leads will see it through.
Other rural healthcare systems may not fare so well. This, in a state that’s already lost five hospitals across the last decade.
“I’m not worried about the future of our system,” Spees said. “The organization has been good stewards of resources. I am concerned about others, their ability to weather this storm. Those who were not financially healthy coming into this crisis, they are going to have a hard time coming out of this.”
Preparing for the surge
At the Tupelo facility and across its system, leadership at NMHS has marshaled all its resources to prepare for a surge that’s difficult to predict, both with respect to its timing and its scope.
Borrowing a quip from a colleague, Spees underscored the difficulties inherent to any prediction.
“All models are wrong,” Spees said. “Some models are helpful.”
NMHS has relied on the a model produced by the Institute for Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington. State government has also relied on this model.
Current forecasts as of Saturday suggest Mississippi’s peak number of COVID-19 patients will occur in the coming week, on April 17. On this peak day, the IHME model estimates Mississippi will have sufficient hospital beds, including ICU space, to handle the influx.
Preventing such shortages has been the policy goal beyond the business closures and shelter orders issued by state and local governments.
The IHME model shifts, and Blanchard is prepared that it may be underestimating the impact on Mississippi.
“We’re preparing for a larger surge than that,” he said.
As of Saturday, NMHS reported that 18 people were hospitalized across the system for COVID-19 with an additional 122 patients receiving care as outpatients.
The system has made multiple strategic moves to care for COVID-19 patients. Blanchard said these moves can be adjusted and expanded to absorb increasing numbers of COVID-19 patients should it be necessary.
Two floors at the Tupelo hospital are dedicated at present for COVID-19 care, with 88 rooms available between them. These two floors are exclusively equipped with negative pressure rooms, which help contain the spread of any harmful particles.
Both floors can accommodate critical and non-critical patients as warranted by the conditions of current patients. The available space can be expanded to accommodate any future surge.
Beyond these floors, there are an additional 38 ICU beds in Tupelo. This capacity can also be expanded.
Outside Tupelo, the NMHS system has 58 beds currently designated for care of COVID-19 patients.
At hospitals across the country, shortages of protective equipment have captured headlines and highlighted the risks if a patient spike drains healthcare resources.
In Tupelo, NMHS is confident that it has now stockpiled sufficient resources of this gear through persistent efforts of its supply team and contributions from businesses in the community.
“We do have enough PPE to manage our surge, if we use it well,” Blanchard said.
In fact, the hospital implemented a universal masking policy last week. All staff, including the non-medical staff, must wear a mask at work.
“There will be no bandanna wearing here,” Blanchard said. “No employee here has on a homemade mask.”
The hospital estimates that even at current usage rates, the hospital has a 31 day supply of PPE. As a precautionary measure, all N95 masks are saved rather than thrown away. Blanchard said these masks can be sterilized and used again, in the event of a severe drain on PPE reserves, though such reuse hasn’t yet occurred.
Financial impact looms
COVID-19 patients account for less than 25 percent of the hospital’s current patients. At the same time, the cancellation or postponement of elective surgeries and appointments has significantly impacted the total patient traffic. Across the entire NMHS system, Spees said patient volumes are down anywhere from 40 to 60 percent in different areas.
“We’ve never seen this low level of patient volume in our system since I’ve been here and for many years beforehand,” Spees said.
These elective procedures include many knee, shoulder, elbow and hip operations, as well as many ear, nose and throat visits.
And the patients that aren’t coming in the door? The procedures on hold? They are the ones that typically provide the revenue to cover much more expensive care, including uncompensated emergency room visits.
Spees was blunt about the financial challenges that face NMHS. The system’s current projections are grim. If the system continues spending money at the rate it normally does, but patient volumes remain significantly depressed, NMHS will begin to lose an average of $28 million per month.
Sitting in a large conference room with ample room for social distance, and a mask over his face, Spees emphasized the point.
That’s $28 million.
Per month.
“I want to make sure you heard that,” Spees said. “My heart’s racing just talking about it.”
There are financial reserves to help cushion the blow. But that can only go so far.
“You clearly can’t tolerate 28 million in losses,” Spees said.
In an email sent to NMHS employees on Thursday, Spees said the senior leadership team has taken a 25 percent reduction in salaries. To further cut costs, some employees will be put on an unpaid furlough of at least three months.
The hospital declined to share details of how many employees may be furloughed, and from what departments.
Federal relief is on offer for healthcare systems, but Spees does not think it will be sufficient.
“The truth is, the CARES Act and the other relief components, while we appreciate that they have taken some action, will not fill the gap. They’ll not offset all of the financial losses we expect to experience through this,” Spees said.
Tupelo’s mayor said he has taken part in conversations with an array of state and federal officials over the challenges facing hospitals, including U.S. Sen. Roger Wicker, R-Tupelo, U.S. Rep. Trent Kelly, R-Saltillo and Gov. Tate Reeves.
Shelton said that conversations have been productive, and he believes the state’s federal delegation is attuned to the challenges and seeking additional support.
However, he also believes the persistent refusal to expand Medicaid by the state’s Republican leadership in Jackson has only created an environment where hospitals are especially vulnerable to crisis and disruption like that created by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“It is just extremely unfortunate that one of the poorest states in the nation with some of the poorest health in the nation did not expand Medicaid,” Shelton said.
A 2019 report found that Mississippi had more rural hospitals at risk of closure than any other state, with 64 such hospitals deemed a high financial risk.
That amounts to 48 percent of Mississippi’s rural hospitals, with facilities in Amory, West Point, Iuka and Pontotoc on the list.
Amory’s Gilmore Memorial Hospital entered the NMHS umbrella last year after previously declaring bankruptcy.
Shelton said he thinks that Mississippi citizens in need have been denied access to healthcare through the Medicaid expansion “because of a very willful decision based on purely partisan reasons.”
The victims of this decision have been both those lacking healthcare and the state’s hospitals, especially those in those underserved areas, in Shelton’s telling.
“In addition to just intentionally hurting poor people, it has had the impact of closing rural hospitals all across our state,” Shelton said.
Reeves has consistently opposed any expansion of Medicaid, warning that the state’s share of expenses will inevitably balloon. Speaker of House Philip Gunn also opposes Medicaid expansion.
Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann has indicated willingness to consider some modified expansion proposals.
------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
The reporters of the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal live and work in communities throughout Northeast Mississippi and are on the front lines of what’s happening in the region. In order to produce this kind of journalism, we need your support. If you are not already a subscriber, please consider one today at djournal.com/subscribe.
Reporter: Caleb Bedillion
Photography: Thomas Wells
Digital presentation: John Luke McCord