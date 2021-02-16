TUPELO • A night of sub-freezing temperatures kept Tupelo and Lee County covered in ice Tuesday morning, making it almost impossible for citizens to travel on roads.
With frigid temperatures expected to continue into Wednesday, road and emergency management officials predict ice will continue to blanket roads in the area.
“We’re just going to have to wait until the good Lord takes care of it with sunshine,” said Thomas Walker, Tupelo’s fire chief and emergency response coordinator.
Chuck Williams, director of the Tupelo public works department, said the city is doing its best to continue maintaining major bridges, but the city’s vehicles simply can’t penetrate the thick layer of ice that’s covered the roads, and the temperature is too cold for salt to have a major effect.
“It’s going to be another day or two before we make any headway,” Williams said. “I think the temperature has to get up some more before we can dig in to get to the asphalt. When that happens we’ll concentrate on the major thoroughfares, then we’ll get into the two-lane feeder roads.”
In Lee County, Tim Allred, the county’s road manager, reported much of the same, saying that it’s almost impossible for road officials to make a significant difference in the treacherous road conditions. He recommended people remain at home.
“Right now, the ice is a little too thick to be penetrated. We’re not set up for all of this, and it costs a lot to have a salt truck dedicated to that,” Allred said. “And that’s the reason Lee County and several other Northeast Mississippi counties don’t have salt trucks.”
Although Tupelo and Lee County residents are largely confined to their homes, most still have access to electricity and other utilities, unlike other areas throughout the state and the southeast region.
Johnny Timmons, the director of Tupelo Water and Light, said that none of the city’s utility customers are without electricity, but that many are reporting frozen pipes.
Timmons said that around 10 p.m. on Monday the department was called to repair a broken water main on Maxwell Street in the Joyner neighborhood, but that it’s now been resolved.
“I felt sorry for them ole boys who were out fixing it,” Timmons said.
Tombigbee Electric Power Association, which services electricity to many people in Lee County, reported on its website Tuesday morning that around 57 of their members are without power.
The electric association has also extended its late fee and disconnection suspension through Sunday, Feb. 21.
Emergency management leaders have urged people to stay home if possible and to have extra batteries and flashlights on hand if power outages do occur.