American Pets Alive!, a Texas-based organization that works with animal shelters, rescue groups and animal advocates, has recognized the Tupelo-Lee Humane Society for its effort to save lives.
TLHS is one of 10 shelters across the U.S. cited for using innovative ways to lower euthanasia rates, foster sick animals and reduce time spent in shelters. The Tupelo shelter was also lauded for making all animals available for public view both on site and online.
"We've reduced the length of stay overall for our animals," said Rachel Allred, TLHS executive director. "Anytime we adopt an animal out or send it to foster care, that opens up a kennel here."
Allred said when she told her staff about the national recognition, it was a much-needed morale lift.
"Working here really pulls on your heartstrings," she said. "Words can't really express the feeling the staff gets from an 'attaboy.'"