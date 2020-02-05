Tupelo, MS (38804)

Today

Thunderstorms. A few storms may be severe. High 71F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 44F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.