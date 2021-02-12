TUPELO - Police responding to an early morning car burglary were able to capture a suspect, thanks to the help of residents.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said officers were dispatched to Brown Street around 4 a.m. Wednesday Feb. 10. The victim said their home security system captured images of someone breaking into their cars. The resident was able to give police a usable photo of the suspect.
Officers located a suspect in the area and a foot chase began. Officers caught and detained Cameron Miller, 18, of Tupelo, within moments. Evidence, including at least one stolen firearm, confirmed that Miller was the suspect in question and he was arrested and transported to the county jail.
Miller was formally charged with three counts of auto burglary on Feb. 11. Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $75,000. Additional charges are pending as this investigation continues.