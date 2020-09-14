TUPELO - A Tupelo man was charged with child molestation last week, following a two-week investigation by the Tupelo Police Department.
Authorities were alerted in mid-August that Claudio Gomez was touching a pre-teen relative inappropriately. The victim’s family had contacted Mississippi Child Protective Services who in turn referred them to Tupelo police. The victim and their family continue to work with CPS on this case.
The ensuing investigation confirmed that there was sufficient evidence for an arrest. Gomez, 39, of 912 Hadley Street, Tupelo, was taken into custody on Sept. 8. During the initial appearance two days later, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen denied bond.