TUPELO - A Lee County man was arrested by federal authorities last week for assaulting a woman in late October.
Khaleb Knowles, 19, of 2410 Rhenda Street, Tupelo, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service and was booked into the Lee County Jail at 2:08 p.m. on Oct. 29. He was charged with aggravated domestic violence, kidnapping and rape.
According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the charges stem from an Oct. 21 incident where Knowles was reported to have violently attacked an adult female.
At the time of this incident, Knowles was free on a $50,000 bond for shooting into a vehicle. That shooting happened June 16 on South Gloster Street near the Verona city limits. The previous bond has now been revoked and Knowles is being held without bond.
According to jail records, Knowles was also arrested by Tupelo police in January 2019, charged with robbery.