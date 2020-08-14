TUPELO • A Thursday night altercation in south Tupelo escalated to gunfire and landed one man in jail.
Tupelo police were called to Red Circle (off of Bickerstaff Street) around 10 p.m. Aug. 13. The caller told a 911 dispatcher that a male suspect was firing a gun at another man who was in a vehicle
Officers located Jose Flores, 34, of 1339 Red Circle, Tupelo, on the scene and detained him, according to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. A vehicle with apparent bullet holes was also located however the victim on scene had no physical injuries.
“The preliminary investigation indicates that a dispute between neighbors escalated into the shooting incident,” said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald. “A firearm was recovered at the scene and the investigation is ongoing.”
Flores was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail at 2:38 a.m. Aug. 14 on the charge of shooting into a motor vehicle. During his initial appearance, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $1 million.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.