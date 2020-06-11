TUPELO – Police detained a Tupelo man who allegedly fired shots at a vehicle parked at a busy North Gloster convenience store Wednesday night.
According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the department was notified around 6:45 p.m. June 10 that shots had been fired at 850 N. Gloster St., the Chevron store just south of McCullough Boulevard.
Witnesses on the scene directed police to Patrick O. Standifer, who was trying to drive away as officers arrived. Standifer, 59, of 410 N. Green St., Tupelo, was stopped, detained and a weapon was located.
"The preliminary investigation indicated that Standifer had discharged a handgun into the victim’s vehicle during a dispute," McDougald said. "Thankfully, no one was physically injured."
The victim's vehicle was reportedly struck by the gunfire.
Standifer was booked into the Lee County Adult Jail Wednesday at 7:15 p.m. and charged with shooting into an occupied vehicle and possession of a firearm by a felon.
During his initial appearance Thursday in Tupelo Municipal Court, Judge Jay Weir set bond at $20,000.
No other suspects are being sought at this time in connection with the incident.