TUPELO • A Tupelo man arrested Friday evening by the Tupelo Police Department was found dead at the Lee County Jail less than 10 hours later.
According to TPD spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers responded to the America’s Best Value Inn at 767 E. Main St. for a disturbance around 6 p.m. Aug. 30.
“Hotel management was attempting to evict occupant Vincent Frank Leone for noise complaints,” McDougald said. “Leone refused commands to open his door or leave the property.”
After hotel management opened the room door, Leone was arrested for disorderly conduct-failure to comply. He was taken to the county jail where he refused medical attention, McDougald said.
Around 3 a.m. the following morning, TPD was notified that Leone had become unresponsive and that medics were en route. Leone could not be resuscitated.
Lee County deputy coroner Sammy Reed said Tuesday afternoon his office cannot release the cause of death or any other information because they are still trying to notify the next of kin.
According to jail records reviewed by the Daily Journal, Leone, 57, listed 767 E. Main St., Tupelo, as his address. The docket book shows Leone was processed into the jail at 6:22 p.m. The same listing shows he was released Aug. 31 at 3:59 a.m. The reason listed is “death.”
McDougald said TPD will be cooperating with LSO regarding this case.
Lee County Sheriff Jim Johnson did not return multiple calls from the paper Tuesday. He did confirm Leone’s death via text message, noting that the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is the lead investigating agency.
Neither TPD nor the sheriff’s office reported the inmate’s death to the media, but both agencies confirmed the death when contacted by the Daily Journal.