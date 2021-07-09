TUPELO • A Tupelo man had to wait five months to thank the first responders who saved not only his life, but also the life of his dog.
On Thursday afternoon, Dennis McCullough Sr. was finally able to show his appreciation to the 911 dispatcher, police, firefighters, ambulance crew and hospital staff who helped him survive a late night fire that destroyed his house. He dropped by the police department to speak with the public servants who saved his life.
“Surely, God had to be with me and with all of the others as they helped me out that night,” McCullough said during Thursday’s event.
McCullough presented plaques to the members rescue services who aided in his and his dog’s rescue and survival.
McCullough was sound asleep when his dachshund, Flint, started barking just after midnight on Feb. 6.
“I guess he smelled the smoke,” McCullough said. “I got up to see what was the matter, and when I started down the hall, I saw the fire coming down the hall. I went back, shut the door and called 911 and told them I was trapped in a back bedroom.”
The 911 dispatcher stayed on the line with him, telling him to get near the window and stay low to avoid the smoke.
Shortly after the call went out at 12:34 a.m., Tupelo police responded to 525 Canal Street. Interim Tupelo Fire Chief Jimmy Avery said police listening for McCullough’s voice were able to locate the bedroom.
Firefighter Michael Moody went through the window, located McCullough, and with the help of other firefighters and police, got him out the window.
“As I went out the window, I felt the fire coming up behind me. They got there just in time,” McCullough said. “I had a lot of smoke in me.”
Responders performed mouth-to-mouth on McCullough.
Meanwhile, a second firefighter pulled the year-old dachshund out of the building and administered oxygen to him as well.
“I have to stress the teamwork it took to get this done,” Avery said. “Everything that night worked in a timely manner. The police were on scene first and located him. We were able to make entry and get him out. Then we passed him on to the ambulance crew to get him to the hospital.”
McCullough was sent to the burn center in Memphis, where he spent six weeks on life support from severe smoke inhalation. He then had to spend another three weeks in a nursing home learning to walk again.
Tupelo Fire Department battalion captain Bill Wardlaw said the department has trained with the VEIS (Vent, Enter, Isolate, Search) technique, but the fire at McCullough’s house was the first time it was put into action to enter a burning room, locate the victims and get them safely out.
Moody said they knew when they were responding that someone was trapped inside, but most of what happened after arriving at the scene remains a blur.
“I don’t really remember what happened,” Moody said. “Adrenaline and training kicked in. We had trained with the technique several times. I just fell back on the training and did what I needed to do.”
It wasn’t until the shift was over and he was headed home after 6 a.m. that he started thinking about what had happened.
McCullough has recovered physically and has moved into a new place. Unfortunately, his new residence does not allow pets. So a few weeks ago, McCullough carried his other hero up to Iowa.
Flint now lives with McCullough’s daughter.