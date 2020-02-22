A Tupelo man won a $200,000 jackpot this week during a normal stop at a Tupelo tobacco store, Mississippi Lottery announced Friday.
The man purchased a "Mega Ca$h" scratch-off ticket Thursday night at the Tobacco Superstore in Tupelo.
According to Mississippi Lottery Corporation, this is the biggest prize won yet from Mississippi Lottery games.
In January, a Lee County woman won $100,000 jackpot at the Blue Sky store in Tupelo. A Smithville man had also won $100,000 off a scratch-off ticket purchased at a T-Mart store in Smithville.
Mississippi Lottery said the man plans to use his winnings to move his mother back home.
Other Mega Ca$h winners announced Friday are listed below:
- $2,000 winner from State Line who purchased her winning ticket from Crazy K’s in Buckatunna.
- $2,000 winner from Tennessee who purchased his winning ticket from T-Mart in Saltillo.
- $5,000 winner from Pearl who purchased his winning ticket from Brandon Red Apple Texaco in Brandon.