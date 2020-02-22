$200,000 Mega Cash Jackpot

A Tupelo man won $200,000, the biggest prize won yet from Mississippi Lottery, Thursday night at the Tobacco Superstore in Tupelo.

A Tupelo man won a $200,000 jackpot this week during a normal stop at a Tupelo tobacco store, Mississippi Lottery announced Friday.

The man purchased a "Mega Ca$h" scratch-off ticket Thursday night at the Tobacco Superstore in Tupelo.

According to Mississippi Lottery Corporation, this is the biggest prize won yet from Mississippi Lottery games.

In January, a Lee County woman won $100,000 jackpot at the Blue Sky store in Tupelo. A Smithville man had also won $100,000 off a scratch-off ticket purchased at a T-Mart store in Smithville.

Mississippi Lottery said the man plans to use his winnings to move his mother back home.

Other Mega Ca$h winners announced Friday are listed below:

  • $2,000 winner from State Line who purchased her winning ticket from Crazy K’s in Buckatunna.
  • $2,000 winner from Tennessee who purchased his winning ticket from T-Mart in Saltillo.
  • $5,000 winner from Pearl who purchased his winning ticket from Brandon Red Apple Texaco in Brandon.

