TUPELO • Committee for King (CFK) has honored Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s legacy in the City of Tupelo since 1986. When it was time to celebrate and organize 2021’s celebration, CFK chair Shawn Brevard wondered if there has ever been a more important year to honor the good King did and the inspiration he left behind.
“He was a galvanizing force,” Brevard said of the U.S. Civil Rights leader. “We recognize through the divisive politics, the pandemic, the inequitable effect of COVID on minorities, people of color … (and) with everything that’s going on in the world, I think (the work that we do) is more important than ever.”
Despite the pandemic, the organization’s annual MLK event plans will still take place this weekend, starting Saturday night and wrapping up Monday, although with some changes to prioritize safety. The traditional Friday night Apollo Night event has been cancelled, with the first weekend event instead occurring Saturday, Jan. 16. The annual Saturday night Black-Tie Banquet will instead be a “Keeping the Dream Live” drive-in movie program at 6 p.m. at the BancorpSouth Arena’s West Parking Area. The gates open and box supper service begins at 5 p.m., according to CFK’s website.
There will be a pre-recorded keynote, video tribute, and annual awards presentation. This year’s guest speaker is author, speaker and consultant O’nae Chatman, winner of the Gardner C. Taylor Award for Outstanding Leadership and Ministry and the Carson Best Academy Mentorship Award for Outstanding Community Service. The program will also honor this year’s Community Award, Image Award and Drum Major Award winners: Oren Dunn City Museum Board President Boyd Yarbrough, visual artist Billy Clifton and Rev. Charles Penson, respectively.
On Sunday, CFK will kick off five months of monthly online sessions with an online forum in partnership with William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation beginning at 2:30 p.m. on Zoom. The session lasts 90 minutes and will cover systemic racism and its effects in four specific areas: education, health and wellness, banking and finance, and criminal justice. William Winter Institute for Racial Reconciliation staff member Von Gordon will moderate.
Sessions on February 21, March 21, and May 16 will follow a similar format and dive into each topic separately.
People can sign up for a Zoom format ahead of time on the CFK website, and the event will also be streamed on their Facebook page for participants who don’t want to sign up or register late. Each discussion will feature expert panelists from across the state, and later sessions will feature some interactive activities with question and answer.
The Sunday afternoon program represents a significant change in content and format in an effort to go beyond simply celebrating King’s legacy for a weekend. Last year, the CFK shortened their usual Sunday dinner to emphasize fellowship and their “Shine a Light” organizations, inviting other groups that do work that is reflective of Dr. King’s legacy. This year, Brevard wants to both recognize local people who are doing good work and also show a “willingness to kind of listen to some of the hard stuff,” Brevard said.
“We’ve got a lot of people suffering, and we need to understand why that is and what part we each play in that and are there ways we can change that,” she said. “I’m hoping that this forum will bring that conversation to a broad audience in our community and that will be a positive catalyst for change.”
This weekend’s celebration ends Monday, Jan. 18. The Modern Beautician will award scholarships at 10:30 a.m. at VF Factory Outlet/Factory Stores of America on Eason Boulevard. At 11 a.m., they will lead a motorcade from the VF Factory Outlet/Factory Stores of America to St. Paul’s United Methodist Church on Front Street. Because of COVID-19, there will be no indoor gathering at St. Paul’s United Methodist Church after the procession.
Even before the pandemic, the CFK was working on changes that would help the committee continue for years to come. While “the leadership of CFK for many decades has been wonderful and devoted and hardworking,” Brevard said, the format didn’t encourage participation from the younger generation needed to ensure the Committee would have leadership in the future. When COVID-19 hit, CFK worked hard to maintain positive momentum and make changes. With everything that occurred this year, Brevard said it is becoming more important to be reflective.
“I find it a very hopeful time for our organization and for our community, because I think that oftentimes out of great difficulty comes up positive movement. That’s what we are beginning to see, and that’s what we want also to be a part of and be helpful towards,” Brevard said.
Brevard is excited to see how the community responds to program changes, especially with the monthly forums. She reflects on the “Tupelo Spirit” and said it is important that people remember that just because the federal holiday is named for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.” does not mean it’s only for people who look like Dr. King.
“We are all in this together,” Brevard said. “We’re all human. We’re all affected by what happens to others. It’s really important that we have a diverse attendance and that people realize that this is not just about one segment of the population, so I just encourage people to turn up and care about your neighbor and take interest.”