TUPELO • Tupelo native Maggie Thomas has spent most of the past year seeing the country through the windshield of the Oscar Mayer Wienermobile. Now she’s driving the iconic vehicle to her hometown for a weekend of delicious fun.
Thomas, 24, graduated from Tupelo High School in 2014 and worked for a year with the New York City nonprofit City Year. After returning to Mississippi, she graduated from Mississippi State University in 2019 with a degree in communication with an emphasis in broadcasting.
When her mother sent an article about driving the Wienermobile as a “Hotdogger,” which is what the company calls the 12 brand ambassadors who drive its six Wienermobile vehicles, Thomas said it looked like her dream job.
“When I saw it I thought, ‘This is what I’ve been hoping for,’ because it combined all of my passions: traveling, getting to work with people and interacting with them, making their day, and I also get to use my degree in communication,” Thomas said. “Just every aspect of it is something I’d hoped to find in a job, and this combines it all perfectly.”
Driving a giant hotdog requires selection process, training
Earning a spot behind the wheel of a giant hot dog is no piece of cake.
After submitting an application, Thomas underwent two rounds of interviews before ultimately being selected as “one of the 12 lucky dogs that cut the mustard.”
Known professionally as “Mustard Mags,” Thomas is cruising the Southeast with "Maychup Molly," known to her family as Molly Swindall, of Johns Creek, Georgia.
Being a Hotdogger is a prestigious position. In fact, Oscar Mayer proudly boasts that more people have been to space than have driven the Wienermobile.
Hotdoggers undergo training at Hot Dog High in Madison, Wisconsin, where the Wienermobile headquarters is located. During the two-week training, new recruits learn about the job, the history of the program and the company.
Oh, and they also learn how to drive a massive hotdog.
“We set up obstacle courses in this big parking lot and practice and get comfortable behind the wheel, and then we hit the hotdog highways,” Thomas said.
Pandemic reminiscent of Wienermobile's origin story
The current cohort of Hotdoggers were scheduled to start the job in June 2020, but the start date got pushed back due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Thomas started in July 2020 and will wrap up her “yearlong coast-to-coast weenie roast” in June.
In a typical year, the Wienermobile visits lots of grocery stores and retail locations, Thomas said, but the coronavirus has prevented that. Instead, they’ve adapted to host smaller, more intimate events with the fans who flock to see the rolling frankfurter.
The iconic vehicle itself was born from a time of crisis. The first Wienermobile hit the road in 1936 after Oscar Mayer’s nephew, Carl Mayer, pitched the idea as a way to bring joy to Americans during the Great Depression.
“I think it’s really neat that we’re getting to do that same thing right now when people really do need a smile. They need something to bring them joy during these hard times,” Thomas said. “It’s just been such an honor to be a part of doing that this year.”
Thomas said every day with the Wienermobile is different, but each week follows the same basic schedule. Each Monday, she travels to a new city. Tuesdays and Wednesdays are usually off days, and Thursdays through Sundays are work days.
Thomas says Wienermobile filled with bun puns and fun
Whether someone has come out to see the Wienermobile for their first or 10th time, whether they’re 88 or 8 years old, Thomas said every interaction with the vehicle’s “frank-tastic fanbase” is a special experience.
“It is just incredible how a 27-foot hotdog on wheels can bring people together,” she said. “Even when we physically can’t be together during this year, it connects people, and it brings out the best in people.
“It’s hard not to smile when you see a giant hotdog,” she added.
And frank-ly, she’s had plenty of time to ketchup on hotdog puns, from the best to the wurst.
“I didn’t realize how many hotdog puns existed before this job, but there are many,” Thomas said. “Buns and buns of puns, we like to say.”
At each event stop, the Hotdoggers set up a table to distribute the treasured Oscar Mayer Wiener whistle. First introduced in 1952, the only way to obtain the collector’s item is to see the Wienermobile in person.
“We hand those out to people who come to see it, they get an honorary Hotdogger name, kind of like ours,” Thomas said. “Then you get to take pictures with the Wienermobile and peek inside to see what the inside of the Wienermobile looks like.”
Now Thomas is bringing the absurd joy that comes along with the Wienermobile to Tupelo — the highlight of her yearlong experience.
“I would not be who I am today without the Tupelo community," Thomas said. "So, to bring it back to a place that has done so much for me and just give back in this small way is truly a once-in-a-lifetime experience that I am relishing." said.