TUPELO • Tupelo native and former executive editor of the Clarion Ledger, Sam R. Hall, will lead the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal’s newsroom, publisher William Bronson announced Monday.
Hall, a Tupelo native and 1994 graduate of Tupelo High School, replaces Elizabeth Walters as the Daily Journal’s executive editor. Walters left in January.
Hall has more than 20 years’ experience in journalism and communications, including eight years at the Clarion Ledger, where he was executive editor for five years.
“I am so very excited to have Sam Hall joining the Journal family as the new executive editor,” Bronson said. “Sam and his family will be a great addition to Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi. The Journal is blessed to add someone with Sam’s resume, personality, and deep connection to the Tupelo community. To have a Tupelo native leading our news operations as we head into our 151st year of service is great for Northeast Mississippi, Tupelo, and our commitment to robust community journalism.”
Hall, who will officially begin work on Feb. 8, said he’s excited about returning to Tupelo and the opportunity to lead the newsroom of his hometown newspaper.
“The Daily Journal has a great legacy of top-notch local journalism, and I’m thrilled to come home and be a part of that,” Hall said. “We have a good staff who is already doing excellent work, so I’m coming into a really great place.”
Hall said the Journal and its many community publications are integral to Northeast Mississippi.
“Local journalism serves a vital role in our communities,” Hall said. “We want to support those communities, inform and even entertain our readers, be a place for open, honest, truthful debate, hold accountable those in power and be a voice for those who are often overlooked.”
In addition to the Journal and associated weeklies in Northeast Mississippi, Hall will also oversee the Mississippi Business Journal with MBJ editor Ross Reilly.
“Ross and his crew do great work. Running a business journal is no easy task, and I’m excited to work with him as we continue to grow and develop coverage not only in the metro-Jackson area, but all across the state,” Hall said.
Hall and his wife, Tara, have three children — Joshua, Ella and Toby — and two dogs, Stanley and Stella. His wife is the curriculum director and English department chair at Hartfield Academy in Flowood, and their children attend Rankin County schools. Hall is currently a deacon at Lakeside Presbyterian Church in Rankin County.
“We are leaving behind a lot of friends and relationships, which is never easy,” Hall said. “But what gives us comfort is that we’re moving to a terrific community. I grew up here, and I’m looking forward to raising my children here. I know we’ll be welcomed warmly because I know the kind of people who make this area what it is.”