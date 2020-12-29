TUPELO • Typically accompanied by live music and fireworks, Tupelo’s upcoming New Year’s Eve celebration will differ from previous years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but the ball drop during the countdown to 2021 will continue.
The ball, a globe styled like Century Construction’s logo, will be lowered from an illuminated guitar atop the company’s Fairpark office building at midnight.
Alli Maloney, Century Construction’s Director of Marketing, said the company felt it was important to move forward with the event and hopes people will come out to view the ball drop either from their cars or while maintaining a safe social distance from others outdoors.
The ball drop is one of the few traditional New Year’s celebrations permitted during the pandemic. Even the traditional New Year’s glass of champagne is out.
Although some revelers in Northeast Mississippi may want to stay out after midnight, Tupelo Police Department has issued a reminder for residents that Gov. Tate Reeves’ Executive Order 1535 still requires alcohol sales at bars and restaurants to end at 11 p.m. each night.
“There is no special provision for New Year’s Eve and the Governor’s office has indicated that they will not be granting an extension of hours for New Year’s Eve 2020,” TPD wrote.
As for the yearly New Year’s Eve celebration in downtown Tupelo, this year’s festivities have been canceled.
Neal McCoy, executive director of the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau (CVB), said planning for the annual New Year’s event typically begins in March as a collaborative effort between the Tupelo CVB and Downtown Tupelo Main Street Association.
When it came time to plan for the 2020/21 event, the COVID-19 pandemic was in its earliest stages. There was too much uncertainty to being properly planning a New Year’s celebration.
“We waited as long as we could to try to figure out if it would be safe to have a large crowd gathering on New Year’s Eve, and we even floated the idea of doing it virtually but couldn’t find a way to do that that would be beneficial for our partners and be prudent with taxpayers money,” McCoy told the Daily Journal.
He added that because of Reeves’ nearly state-wide restrictions on gatherings, coupled with capacity issues at North Mississippi Medical Center, the event’s sponsors felt it wouldn’t be safe to host a New Year’s party this year.
There’s always next year, McCoy said.
“Our plan is to return with an even bigger event on Dec. 31, 2021,” McCoy said. “We hate that we are not able to do this, not only for our citizens and visitors, but we also hate it for our business owners that saw record sales last year on New Year’s Eve.”