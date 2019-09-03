TUPELO - Police checking on an unresponsive motorcyclist got more than they expected Sunday morning.
Tupelo police responded to the McCullough Boulevard-Coley Road intersection around 9:30 a.m. Sept. 1 for an unconscious person on a motorcycle. Medics were called to the scene for consultation and the preliminary investigation indicated that the suspect was suffering from a medical issue or exhaustion.
According to Tupelo Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, at first the man was agreeable to letting family members take him home. But suddenly, Cary Stanley Williams III, 32, of 913 Locust Hill, Belden, attacked an officer, kicking and striking him.
After a brief struggle, Williams was taken into custody. He was taken to the hospital for medical treatment, then taken to the Lee County Jail where he was charged with assaulting a police officer, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.
During his initial appearance in Tupelo Municipal Court Tuesday, bond was set at $20,000.