TUPELO • More than 100 kids, cops, teachers and parents took over the North Gloster Walmart on Thursday morning.
They were there for the fourth annual Shop with a Cop, a joint venture between the Tupelo Police Department and the Tupelo Public School District. The event is sponsored by the retail giant and Transport Trailer Services in Tupelo.
School officials identified 18 elementary school children in need across the district. Those children were paired with law enforcement officers and given the chance to go on a $300 shopping spree to get whatever their hearts desired — toys, clothes or anything else.
Some raced through the aisles with officers in tow selecting big items they had already picked out. Others chose to be slow and methodical, scanning the shelves and weighing the opportunities. In many cases, the children were not only shopping for themselves but also for siblings.
The event started off using just Tupelo police officers but has expanded in recent years.
"We branched out a little bit to add Natchez Trace park rangers and Lee County deputies," said TPD School Resource Officer Alan Chavers, who organizes Shop with a Cop.
One of this year's new officers was Alex Floyd, a Lee County deputy sheriff.
"They asked if I wanted to do it, and I jumped at the chance. I loved it," Floyd said.
Even though he has children, it was the first time Floyd had been on a shopping spree with a kid.
"I've been shopping with my kids but not like this," Floyd said. "I get to tell (my children) No."
The word "no" isn't often used during Shop with a Cop. Although participating children are "limited" to $300 — and the officers and Walmart staff keep running totals —Chavers said the officers, Walmart employees and the sponsors are quick to take care of any overage.
Tupelo police officer Daniel Shepherd said he sort of "fell into" the event but found himself paired with a student in his son's class.
"I actually met him a couple a months ago at Pumpkin Patrol," Shepherd said. "It was a blast. He was able to get something for his brother and he got a bike. So we were successful."
It was Shepherd's first Shop with a Cop. He said he would love to do it again and will help recruit other officers next year.
"It was a great experience," Shepherd said.
Shop with a Cop is more than just a shopping spree. It is an all day event.
The students were picked up at their schools and given a police escort all the way to the front door of the store.
The children were treated to cookies and punch at the store, then carried to the Tupelo Police Department headquarters on Front Street for a lunch catered by Chick-Fil-A.