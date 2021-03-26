TUPELO - The City of Tupelo on Friday morning received the 2021 Mississippi Historical Society Award of Merit.
The award is presented annually to individuals or organizations for their outstanding archival, museum, records management, or media interpretation work.
This year's Merit award was presented to the Oren Dunn City Museum by Mississippi Historical Society President Marshall Bennett with Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned, museum staff and board members present.
The City of Tupelo received the award for its sesquicentennial website and plans, then pivoting due to the pandemic to renovate the museum.
“We at the Oren Dunn City Museum are grateful to the Tupelo Convention and Visitors Bureau and the City of Tupelo for entrusting us with telling the Tupelo Story in a beautiful way,” said Leesha Faulkner, curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum.
“The Legacy Project enhances our ability to show what a stellar city in which we live and work, and we are grateful to the Mississippi Historical Society for this recognition," Faulkner added.