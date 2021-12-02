TUPELO • A copse of Christmas trees has, seemingly overnight, sprung up in Tupelo’s Ballard Park.
The trees are a part of the city’s inaugural Christmas Tree Festival. Jointly sponsored by Tupelo-Together, a division of local community-building group Mississippi Trailblazers, and Tupelo Parks and Recreation, the event features 20 small, uniquely decorated Christmas trees planted in the sprawling public park.
Each tree was created by a different church, family, business or organization. As a whole, they represent a showcase of unity among varying parts of the Tupelo community as part of the holiday season. Organizers invited festival participants to take part in the event.
“The Christmas Tree Festival is a great way to bring all parts of the Tupelo community together in unity: churches, businesses, civic organizations and even families,” Tupelo Parks and Recreation and Tupelo-Together said in a joint statement. “It gives us an opportunity to engage in the Christmas spirit, as well as community spirit.”
The display, themed “Take a Walk Through the Park,” will remain standing through the end of the month.
A contest is also being held alongside the display. Trees will vie for three different awards — People’s Choice, Most Beautiful and Most Creative. The public will determine winners. Ballots were distributed during Tuesday night’s ceremonial lighting of the Christmas tree in Ballard Park, which coincided with the Christmas Tree Festival’s opening night. Ballots are also available from participating businesses and organizations.
People have until Dec. 20 to vote on their favorite trees.
James Hull, a member of Tupelo-Together, said his organization couldn’t be happier with the initial community response the festival has received.
“It was just a stroke of inspiration,” Hull said. “It just turned into something we never thought it would.”
Along with participating individuals, businesses, churches and organizations, Hull said Tupelo Parks and Recreation Director Alex Farned was instrumental in setting up the display. Funding for the display was also bolstered by a $1,000 anonymous donation.
Next year, Hull would like to see that copse of Christmas trees standing in Ballard Park to grow into a forest.
“I’d like us to have at least 40 trees next year,” he said.
That, he added, would be an even greater show of community togetherness during a time of year when unity is at its most important.
“It’s just a real collection of the Tupelo community,” Hull said. “It’s just about bringing unity to the community.”