JACKSON • A Tupelo physician was among newly elected leadership positions for the Mississippi State Board of Health (MSDH) during its virtual quarterly meeting Thursday, according to a press release from MSDH.
J. Edward Hill was elected vice-chairman of the Board. Hill is a Tupelo physician who was first appointed to the State Board of Health in 2006 and served as vice-chairman from 2011-2017. He was the founding director of the North Mississippi Medical Center Family Residency Center. He has served as president of the American Medical Association and chairman of the Board for the World Medical Association.
Thad Fulton Waites was elected to serve as chairman of the Board. Waites is a Hattiesburg physician who currently serves as co-director of the Cardiac Catheterization Lab at Forrest General Hospital. He was first appointed to the State Board of Health in 2010 and most recently has served as vice-chairman.
Waites is a graduate of Mississippi College and the University of Mississippi Medical Center. He trained at the University of Colorado and Emory University. He was a flight surgeon in the United States Naval Reserve and has practiced cardiology at Ochsner Clinic in Louisiana. He has served as president of Mississippi Affiliate of the American Heart Association as well as twice president of the American Heart Southeast Affiliate.
“I’m very excited to have this position,” Waites said via press release. “The Mississippi State Board of Health is the best state board in the nation. I look forward to working with Dr. Dobbs, Dr. Byers, and all the superb staff of the Mississippi State Department of Health. My first mission is to attack this pandemic for the people of Mississippi.”
State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs said he was thrilled to have a physician of Waites’s stature leading the State Board of Health.
“Since he was first appointed, Dr. Waites has always been a very involved board member with great insight. I am confident he will do an excellent job in this new role,” Dobbs said in a press release.