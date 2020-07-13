TUPELO • The Tupelo Police Department was kept hopping over the weekend. In less than 48 hours, the department dealt with three separate shootings and three incidents where officers were assaulted.
Things started Friday July 10 around 7 p.m. when officers were called to a Grand Cove residence in east Tupelo where Caleb Richardson, 20, was using illegal drugs and the homeowner wanted him to leave. Instead of complying with police, he hid in a closet and then charged at them with a fireplace poker.
Police were forced to Tase the man to get him under control. Richardson continued to resist even after being placed in the patrol car. During the altercation, the two officers were bit by a dog at the house but were not seriously inured.
Richardson was taken to the county jail but because of elevated heart rates and erratic behavior, he was taken to the hospital for observation. He will be charged at a later date.
Early Sunday morning, officers were called to Lumpkin Avenue. A 10-year-old boy went to a neighbor’s house at 12:30 a.m. because his mother was drunk, screaming and throwing things. When officers tried to speak to the “highly intoxicated and screaming” woman, she struck an officer in the face with her hand.
“She was immediately controlled, detained and handcuffed,” said Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.
Cassie J. Tierce, 38, of 1303 Lumpkin Avenue, was charged with child endangerment and simple assault on an officer, both felony charges. The Department of Human Services allowed the child to be placed in the custody of a relative. Neither Tierce nor the officer were injured.
Officers responded to a shoplifting call at The Mall at Barnes Crossing around 2:45 p.m. July 12.
“As officers attempted to interview a suspect, she fled on foot and got into the driver’s seat of a waiting Ford Mustang,” McDougald said. “The initial officer attempted to detain the suspect by pulling her from the car but she drove off dragging the officer a short distance.”
The woman fled the area at high speed, getting on the interstate and heading toward Memphis. Additional law enforcement agencies spotted the Mustang but had to call off the pursuit when speeds got too high.
The officer who was dragged was examined at the hospital and released with cuts and a possibly torn hamstring.
In addition to officers being assaulted, police also had to deal with three shooting incidents.
Officers were called to the hospital emergency room around noon Saturday for a man with a gunshot wound. The adult male was uncooperative and would only say that he was shot inside the city limits but gave different answers when asked for the exact location. Police have searched the areas the man mentioned but no specific location has been identified.
Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the victim is in serious but stable condition with multiple gunshot wounds.
Sunday morning around 9:30, officers were called to the intersection of South Gloster and Highway 6 for a shooting. An adult male with apparent non-life-threatening injuries was located and transported to the hospital. There is currently no suspect information to release.
Sunday afternoon around 4, police were dispatched to Rabbit Drive where a witness said a verbal altercation in the parking lot led to one shot being fired. The suspects were gone by the time police arrived. One shell casing was recovered. Police later learned the incident stemmed from a domestic disturbance.
“The growing trend of settling arguments with gunfire is a deadly mistake,” said Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre. “Tupelo has already seen two young lives lost this year to these types of shootings. Please let us come together and work to stop this madness before we have another tragedy.”
Anyone with information about any of these open investigations is asked to contact local law enforcement or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.