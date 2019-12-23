TUPELO - An observant citizen led to the arrest of two males - one adult, one juvenile - who were allegedly breaking into cars Friday morning.
Police responded to the Vista Ridge Apartments on Nation Hills Drive around 5 a.m. Dec. 20. A resident reported seeing two males looking into cars in the parking lot. Police located the males and recovered four firearms between them. There was also a misdemeanor amount of marijuana recovered.
Joseph Hickman, 18, of Tupelo, and a 17-year-old juvenile were taken into custody on the scene. Hickman was charged with burglary of a vehicle, directing a minor to commit a felony and sale of a stolen firearm. During his initial appearance, bond for Hickman was set at $1 million by Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen.
Charges are pending regarding the juvenile subject. It is unclear if the charges will by handled in youth court or the suspect will be certified as an adult.
Police say the investigation is in the early stages at this time. Anyone with information about this or other cases is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.