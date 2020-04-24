TUPELO - Police charged two men with multiple car burglaries and are encouraging people to lock their vehicles.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said Vamari Jackson, 19, and Camron Ramsey, 18, both of Tupelo, were arrested April 22 on various misdemeanor charges.
"During those arrests, evidence was recovered that implicated the two in several recent burglaries," McDougald said.
In addition to the misdemeanors, the men where each charged with four counts of auto burglary. During their initial court appearance Friday, Tupelo Municipal Court Judge Willie Allen set bond at $500,000 each.
Investigators continue to interview victims and witnesses and additional arrests are possible. These recent thefts continue to highlight the need to secure vehicles at night. Preliminary information indicates that suspects are pulling door handles looking for unlocked vehicles.
“We urge everyone to make sure and secure their cars before going to bed” said Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre. “Motion lights and locked cars really do make a difference.”
Anyone with information about these crimes is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.