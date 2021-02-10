TUPELO • The Tupelo Police Department is expanding its parking lot to accommodate police operations, training and public events.
Workers with Slayton's Concrete were at the police station early this week to pour concrete for new curbs for the expanded parking lot.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the project will not only provide more parking for police operations, but also community events.
"Completion of the north parking area will provide paved and lighted parking for not only TPD normal operations but for community meetings, special events and training that we routinely host," McDougald said.
McDougald said a goal of the project is to keep the parking area directly adjacent to the building open for citizens doing business with their records offices.
"The expansion north will help to keep those spots closer,” McDougald added.
The police spokesman said the expansion has the added bonus of opening the north parking area to overflow parking for large events held at nearby Gum Tree Park.
“It is just a short and safe walk via sidewalk from our offices to the park,” McDougald said.
Tupelo's city engineer said the city has budgeted $250,000 to cover the cost of the expansion. They hope to have the project complete by early spring.