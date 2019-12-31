TUPELO - A pair of longtime Tupelo police administrators have been named deputy chiefs.
Late Tuesday afternoon, Tupelo Police Chief Bart Aguirre announced that Maj. Jackie Clayton and Maj. Anthony Hill had been promoted to deputy chiefs. According to a press release, Aguirre consulted with Mayor Jason Shelton before making the changes and the promotions are effective immediately.
“It is also an honor and privilege to appoint Deputy Chief Hill and Deputy Chief Clayton to their new positions," Shelton said. “Anthony and Jackie are both career Tupelo officers and I look forward to their leadership and innovation in the coming months.”
The move follows the retirement of former Deputy Chief Allan Gilbert after 25 years with the department. Gilbert will be sworn in next week as the new police chief of the Siloam Springs, Arkansas police department.
Aguirre said he was confident that Hill and Clayton "will be of invaluable assistance."
It is not immediately clear how the promotions change the roles Hill and Clayton perform for the department. On the department's organization chart, Hill and Clayton are currently the liaisons between the individual police divisions and the top administration.