TUPELO – Tupelo police have detained a suspect who allegedly fired shots at a busy North Gloster convenience store Wednesday night.
According to Tupelo Deputy Police Chief Jackie Clayton, officers were called to the Chevron just south of McCullough Boulevard just before 7 p.m.
“We’re still getting the details. There was some sort of altercation between two people,” Clayton said. “It appears a car was hit by the gunfire but no one was injured.”
No other suspects are being sought at this time. Officials hope to release more information on the incident at a later date.