TUPELO • One person is dead and another possibly injured following a shooting Tuesday night in the Haven Acres neighborhood in south Tupelo.
Tupelo Police responded to the 3300 block of Meadow Drive around 7:45 p.m. Jan. 28 where one person was found dead in the road. Neighbors on the scene said the victim was a young female.
Officers responded to the North Mississippi Medical Center “for reports of a patient who arrived suffering reported gunshot wounds,” Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said. “Condition of that victim is unknown.”
McDougald noted that the investigation is still in the early stages. More information will be released when appropriate.