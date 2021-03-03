TUPELO – Police are looking into a Tuesday night incident where at least one gunshot was fired in west Tupelo.
According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers were called to a South Foster Street residence March 2 around 9:30 p.m. After talking with witnesses at the scene, police believe there was an altercation outside of the residence in the yard. At that time, an unknown person fired a weapon.
McDougald said no one at the scene or at the hospital reported suffering a gunshot wound.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.