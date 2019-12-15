TUPELO – Tupelo police are investigating a Sunday afternoon shooting that left a man with life-threatening injuries.
Officers were called to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room Dec. 15 at 2:40 p.m. for a possible gunshot victim. Police found an adult male victim with a life-threatening injury. Police have not released where the man was shot or how many times.
Around the same time, Tupelo police were dispatched to an apartment complex at 507 Lumpkin Avenue in reference to a shooting. No victim was located at the apartment complex but the preliminary investigation indicated that the shooting victim had been wounded at 507 Lumpkin.
Police say the investigation is in the early stages and no other victims were located.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi at (800) 773-TIPS.