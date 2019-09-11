TUPELO - Police are looking for more information about a Tuesday afternoon incident that left a woman with multiple gunshot wounds.
According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers were dispatched to the emergency room North Mississippi Medical Center around 4:30 p.m. Sept. 10 for someone who had been shot.
"Officers interviewed an adult female victim who stated that she had been struck in both legs by gunfire," McDougald said.
The shooting reportedly occurred at the Hilldale Apartments on Monument Drive. Police have not released any information or description of the shooter. The investigation is ongoing at this time.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.