Tupelo police investigating homicide
TUPELO - Tupelo police are investigating the Tuesday night death of a person in the downtown area.
According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, officers were called out to the 400 block of North Broadway around 8:45 p.m.
“An adult male victim was transported to the North Mississippi Medical Cernter emergency room and has died,” McDougald said. “An adult male person of interest has been detained."
Police did not release any details on the injuries suffered by the victim or a possible motive. McDougald said more information will be released when appropriate.