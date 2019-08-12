TUPELO • An adult female whose body was found inside a Lee Acres home Monday morning has become Tupelo’s fifth homicide of 2019.
According to Tupelo Police Department spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, police responded to 1015 Eisenhower Drive around 10:15 a.m. Monday for the report of a dead person.
“Officers located an adult female deceased in a small apartment attached to the home,” McDougald said. “Preliminary investigation indicates a possible homicide.”
Lee County Coroner Carolyn Green is still trying to reach the next of kin and has not released the name of the victim.
Multiple TPD detectives responded and spent several hours processing the crime scene. Officials were seen carrying several bags of evidence out of the house. By mid-afternoon, the police had left the scene and turned the house over to the homeowner.
Police did not say how the woman died, what led them to rule it a homicide or if they have a person of interest in the case.
This is the fifth Tupelo death to be ruled a homicide this year.
In early March, authorities found the body of James Parker, 30, of Batesville, in an east Tupelo lake. He had been missing for more than two weeks after jumping out of his mother’s car in west Lee County.
Sandarius Tywaun Isby, 21, of 123 New Cemetery Drive, Shannon, was charged with murder for the April 29 shooting death of Toyrriius Lockridge, 27, of Tupelo. The shooting took place at the Oaks Apartments in the 1000 block of Green Tee Road.
Police found Charlie Freeman, 63, dead in a Bickerstaff Street residence on May 16. The following day, Christopher Sneed, 48, was charged with manslaughter.
No one has been charged yet with the May 27 shooting death of Santonio Carruthers, 27, of Tupelo. He was found shot inside an apartment at Nathaniel Place on Barley Court.