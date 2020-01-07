TUPELO • A person of interest has been detained in a fatal domestic shooting Monday night.
Officers were called to the 500 block of Lumpkin Avenue around 9:30 p.m. Jan. 6 for a possible shooting. Officers found an adult male dead from what appeared to be gunshot wounds.
According to Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the preliminary investigation indicated that the victim’s adult son was a person of interest in the shooting.
"That person of interest has been located and is being held for psychiatric review at this time," McDougald said. "There were no other injuries reported in the home and no other suspects are being sought at this time."
Police say the investigation is in the preliminary stages and more information will be released when appropriate.
Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS