TUPELO – Police are investigating a shooting that happened Sunday evening in east Tupelo.
The Tupelo Police Department responded around 5:30 p.m. Jan. 26 to a shots fired call in the area of Canal and Martin streets in reference to a shooting. According to TPD spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald, the preliminary information indicates that a shooting was between individuals.
Police say they have been no reported injuries. The suspects fled prior to officers arrival. Authorities were interviewing witnesses and persons of interest Sunday night.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimestoppers of Northeast Mississippi Crime Stoppers at (800) 773-TIPS.