TUPELO • The Tupelo Police Department is looking into a possible homicide.
Multiple police vehicles were outside 1015 Eisenhower Drive in Lee Acres Monday morning and police were stringing up crime scene tape.
Police are still working the scene and have not released the name of the victim or the cause of death.
“TPD is currently working an investigation regarding a death in the 1000 block of Eisenhower,” was the only statement so far from TPD spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald.
This is a breaking story. More information is expected to be released later today.