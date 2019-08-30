Tupelo Police Department officials responded to a call Thursday night regarding a disturbance that resulted in three reported injuries.
At approximately 9:15 p.m. Thursday, TPD responded to a call at Hilldale Apartments at 320 Monument Drive. On scene, officers located an adult female and juvenile female with lacerations on their arms, and the third injured party, an adult male, was found at the North Mississippi Medical Center Emergency center also bearing lacerations to his arm. An unknown male fired a handgun during the altercation, but no shooting-related injuries have been reported.
According to TPD spokesperson Captain Charles McDougald, “Preliminary information indicates that an ongoing dispute escalated into the assaults.”
Names have not been released for those involved. The investigation is ongoing.