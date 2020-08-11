TUPELO • Tupelo police officials are still looking for answers in the sudden death of a K-9 officer.
Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said Floyd, a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois, was found dead in his home kennel Monday morning.
"Right now, not much is known," McDougald said. "They are working with the veterinarian right now to schedule a postmortem in an attempt to determine the cause of death.
"Floyd's handler and his family are devastated at the loss of not only a partner but a family friend. Our prayers are with them as they deal with this tragedy."
Tupelo police officer Ben Uhiren and Floyd were paired in January. Uhiren specifically chose Floyd because at 58 pounds, he was at least 25 pounds lighter than the department's other two Malinois. That allowed Floyd to fit into smaller locations and allowed Uhiren to pick him up and set him over a fence to continue a track.
"I was amazed at how ready he was to go to work," Uhiren told the Daily Journal in May shortly after the two began patrolling the streets. "The second night we were on patrol, he had a successful track after a traffic stop. He lead us about 200 yards right to the front door. He sat down and said, 'He's in there.' And (the suspect) was."
When not working, Floyd lived at the Uhiren home, that included two other large dogs as well as a wife and two small children. It took no time for him to settle into the menagerie.
"He loves to play with the other dogs," Uhiren said. "When I pull his collar off and let him loose in the backyard, he is relaxed. It's his home.
"He's amazing with the kids. He tones it down when he is around them."
But when it was time to work, Floyd was ready.
"When he gets in the car and I put the collar on him, he flips a switch," Uhiren said, "He knows it's time to work. He might be laying down on patrol, but when the lights and siren comes on, he stands up where he can see me and becomes real attentive."
It was not immediately known if Floyd had any preexisting condition that could have led to his death or if he was showing any symptoms if an illness in the days prior.
While it is unknown if heat played a part in Floyd's passing, the Tupelo Police Department reminds everyone to pay close attention to their outside pets during these hot summer months.