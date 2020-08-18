TUPELO • Authorities are looking for the black male who manhandled a jewelry store clerk and stole a watch Tuesday afternoon.
Police were dispatched to The Mall at Barnes Crossing Aug. 18 around 12:30 p.m. for a strong-arm robbery at Little's Jewelry.
Police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said a Black male wearing a red hat and red shorts reportedly pulled a clerk across the counter and snatched a watch from the clerk's hand. He then fled.
"The clerk was shaken with torn clothing but not seriously physically injured," McDougald said.
Investigation is ongoing and police hope to release additional identifying information on the suspect as soon as it becomes available.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS.