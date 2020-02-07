The Tupelo Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a missing man.
According to TPD, 27-year-old Philemon D. Jones, aka "P.J.," hasn't been in contact with his family since Jan. 20.
Jones is a black male, 6 feet 3 inches, and weighs 300 pounds. He was last seen in the Indian Hills/Barnes Crossing area. Police said Jones may be suffering from medical issues.
Anyone with information about Jones' whereabouts is asked to contact local law enforcement or TPD at (662)-841-6491 or CrimeStoppers at 1(800)-773-8477.