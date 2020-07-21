TUPELO • Tupelo police are looking for the person responsible for a Monday night shooting that left one person inured.
Tupelo police were called to the Harrisburg Landing Apartments on Hancock Street around 10 p.m. July 20 for a possible shooting. Responding officers were told an adult male had been shot and transported himself to the hospital for treatment.
Officer went to the North Mississippi Medical Center emergency room where they found the victim who had at least one gunshot wound.
Tupelo police spokesman Capt. Chuck McDougald said the wound did not appear to be life threatening and the victim was treated and released.
The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Tupelo Police Department at 662-841-6491 or Crime Stoppers of Northeast Mississippi at 1-800-773-TIPS