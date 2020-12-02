TUPELO • A handful of Tupelo police officers responded to a special call Wednesday morning at the West Main Walmart. Instead of dealing with shoplifters, the officers were escorting school-age children around the store, helping them shop for toys, clothes or whatever they wanted.
For the third consecutive year, the Tupelo Police Department and the Tupelo Public School District teamed up with the retail giant and other sponsors for Shop with a Cop. TPSD communications director Gregg Ellis said teachers and administrators at four elementary schools — Carver, Lawhon, Lawndale and Parkway — helped identify children in need. On Wednesday morning, four boys and four girls from Carver and Lawhon elementary schools had the chance to spend $300 of donated money.
On Thursday morning, a second group of students from Lawndale and Rankin elementary schools will have the same opportunity.
Some children raced through the aisles with officers in tow, selecting big items they had already picked out. Others chose to be slow and methodical, scanning the shelves and weighing the opportunities.
Kindergartner Laddarius Davis was "looking for toys … big toys," said mother Veronica Johnson. "This (shopping spree) is a big ole help for us."
Noemi Lopez, on the other hand, was mostly looking to fill her wardrobe.
"I was looking for toys, clothes and shoes, sweaters and jackets. I found what I wanted," she said. While there were plenty of practical things on her list, the Lawhon third grader still picked up a huge unicorn stuffed animal.
Ly'darion Wright, 11, had his eyes on a musical keyboard and a karaoke machine. He also got some remote control cars, house shoes and even a gift for his 1-year-old baby brother.
The parents of the school children learned they’d be going on the shopping sprees last week. But officials have been working for months to organize the event. Ellis said officials started securing sponsors for the event in September.
"I started working on this in October," said School Resource Officer Alan Chavers, who organized Shop with a Cop. "I ask for volunteer officers who have children, so they are familiar with shopping with kids. Then you try to match up the officers with the students. I try to match female officers with girls … or make sure the officer has daughters."
Students were picked up at their schools and given a police escort, including the Tupelo Police Department's five motorcycle cops, all the way to the front door of the store.
Although typically held in a single day, the coronavirus pandemic forced officials to split this year’s Shop with a Cop into a two-day event to make it easier to socially distance. In past years, children were treated to cookies and punch at the store. Based on COVID-19 protocols, this year’s recipients were given snacks and treats in their own to-go bags.