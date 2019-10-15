ABERDEEN • It will be up to a federal jury to decide whether the Tupelo Police Department wrongfully terminated a female officer in March 2017.
Jennifer Baker, who worked for TPD for three and a half years, filed suit in February 2018 saying her civil rights were violated. The lawsuit asks for reinstatement, lost wages, nominal damages, and reasonable attorney’s fees and costs.
The case will be heard starting today in U.S. District Court in Aberdeen. Chief Judge Sharion Aycock will preside.
In the complaint, Baker argued that she was the victim of sexual discrimination and retaliation. She said the city retaliated against her after she rebuffed a male superior’s sexual advances and after she reported the city to the Department of Labor for not paying overtime. She argued that her opposition to and comments about the department’s allegedly racist ticketing policies lead to retaliation.
In a May ruling, Aycock threw out Baker’s argument of sexual discrimination and the associated retaliation claim. Since she did not respond to the defendant’s arguments, the judge ruled Baker had abandoned the claim.
During the same pre-trial order, the judge ruled against Baker’s argument that telling people she was forced to write more tickets was constitutionally-protected free speech.
That will leave the arguments that she was fired because of her opposition to the lack of overtime pay and the ticket quota system.
According to the complaint, Baker noticed her pay stubs did not reflect the hours she worked, especially overtime. Several other officers then noticed the same thing. When the department administration didn’t address the issue, she contacted the U.S. Department of Labor.
Less than two months after she contacted federal officials, she was fired. In December 2017, the city admitted fault and agreed to pay more than $850,000 in back wages to more than 100 officers.
Baker also argues that her opposition to a ticket policy led to her firing. She said the quota system targeted the black community to produce more citations. In a deposition, one TPD officer admitted officers needing to write more tickets would often leave their normal patrol zones to go to poorer sections to find the “low hanging fruit,” poorer citizens more likely to have violations.
Another deposed officer said when he didn’t write enough tickets, he was moved from an affluent patrol zone to a seedier part of town in order to improve his numbers.
Originally scheduled for May, the trial has been postponed twice. The trial is estimated to last three days, with around a dozen witnesses expected.