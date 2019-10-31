TUPELO • Wherever President Donald Trump has appeared across the country, whether for one of his own rallies or for a Republican candidate's campaign, vendors selling merchandise have been following behind.
Among them is Jesse Williamson, who has set up on of three tents in and around Tupelo. With the President coming to rally for gubernatorial candidate Tate Reeves Friday, Williamson set up almost a week early to prepare for the hordes of Trump supporters.
The president is scheduled to speak at the BancorpSouth Arena around 7 p.m. on Friday. It is his second visit to the All-American City, having had a rally for then-U.S. Senatorial candidate Cindy Hyde-Smith at the Tupelo Regional Airport.
On Friday, Trump will again land at the airport but will ride in a motorcade to the 10,000-seat BancorpSouth Arena in downtown Tupelo.
"I've been doing this the last two years," Williamson said. "Business is hit-or-miss. It just depends on the day, but for the most part, it's pretty good."
Flags are the most popular items, and they run the gamut from "Don't Tread on Me" to "Keep America Great" to "Come and Take It" flags with a gun on it. There also are T-shirts, button and of course, the famous red "Make American Great Again" hats.
The vendors will move to the arena to cater to the thousands of Trump supporters who will line up early and often for the rally,
Williamson anticipates a large crowd, but nothing like the recent rally in Dallas.
"There were 100,000-plus in the streets," he said. "Got to see the motorcade come through. It was kind of special... it's movement you know? I don't believe you'll see anything like this again. I think he'll get reelected ... he's getting out to the people."
People planning on attending the rally should plan for a long day. Public parking at the coliseum will open early and could be full by mid-morning. Any vehicles left in the parking lots Thursday night will be towed.
Handicapped parking will be available in Lot D on the east side of the building. General public parking will be in Lot B, the main large lot on the west side of the building.
“We expect both lots to fill up early, possibly by 10 a.m.,” said arena director Todd Hunt. “Once the lots are full, we will close them and direct people to other public parking areas downtown.”
Two large parking lots east of the coliseum cannot be used by order of the Secret Service. No parking will be allowed in the car museum or former Mega Sports parking lots. Shelton added that there will be no parking along the Highway 45 right of ways.
While folks will be trying to find parking early, the doors to the arena will not open until 4 p.m. Officials expect people to begin lining up early, because seating is limited and first-come, first-served.
“Security will be tight,” Mayor Jason Shelton said. “Everyone entering the building will have to go through TSA security, like at the airport.
“And people should remember, a ticket does not guarantee you a seat inside. Once the fire marshal says the building has reached capacity, the doors will be closed.”