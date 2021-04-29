TUPELO • "This Tender Land" by William Kent Krueger is this year's selection for the 11th annual Tupelo Reads community reading program.
The book is set in Minnesota, on the banks of the Mississippi River, in the summer of 1932. It follows four children who run away from the orphanage and set off on a raft down the river to find long-lost relatives in St. Louis, Missouri.
"If it reminds you of Huck Finn or The Odyssey, it's supposed to," Tupelo Reads chairman Lisa Reed said. "There are references all the way through."
Several members of the Tupelo Reads selection committee had previously read the book and determined that it would be a great summer read.
"This Tender Land" was published in September 2019 and spent nearly six months on the New York Times bestseller list.
The Tupelo Reads community reading program — a partnership between Tupelo Reads, the City of Tupelo, Reed's GumTree Bookstore and the Lee County Library — is meant to foster community around reading and conversation.
Krueger, whose other writings include stand-alone novel "Ordinary Grace" and the Cork O'Connor mystery series, will prove to be "a genial and fun speaker" for the Tupelo community, Reed said.
He is scheduled to deliver the Tupelo Reads keynote at the Lee County Library on October 27. There are also plans for him to speak to Tupelo High School's English classes during his visit this fall.
"We're excited and hope that everybody will read the book," Reed said. "It's going to be a fun one."