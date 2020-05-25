TUPELO • The City of Tupelo recognized fallen soldiers during its annual Memorial Day event Monday, even with concerns of safety precautions during COVID-19.
The event was held at Veterans Park, where dozens gathered to watch the ceremony, and the event was livestreamed on the City of Tupelo’s Facebook page to allow others to watch the ceremony while social distancing. Chairs were spread out to help prevent close contact, and masks were passed out beforehand to encourage practicing safety measures.
Mayor Jason Shelton said it was important that the city do its best to take precautions and balance the need for safety with the desire to go out and honor events such as Memorial Day as usual.
“Life has to go on. We have to continue to have events such as the Memorial Day ceremony that are a huge part of who we are as a nation, so we tried our best to balance the need for safety precautions with the desire to go forth with the annual Memorial Day ceremony,” Shelton said.
Shelton gave the welcome for the event, where he thanked citizens for recognizing Memorial Day. Elected officials were also in attendance. The ceremony featured music, invocation and taps.
Local Circuit Court Judge and Mississippi National Guard Col. Kelly Mims was the speaker for the event. He noted some initial fears among planners that there wouldn’t be as many people coming due to the coronavirus, but said he knew citizens would come to honor fallen veterans.
“It is our duty to honor those noble dead and live our lives in such a way that honors the sacrifice they made, that ultimate price, that last full measure of devotion, that we would dedicate ourselves to maintaining and preserving this great nation where all men are created equal,” Mims said.
He quoted lines from Abraham Lincoln’s “Gettysburg Address” and talked about the importance of tributes, such as decorating the graves of deceased soldiers, building memorials and placing flags on their graves, to remember how they lived and gave “the ultimate sacrifice.”
As he listed statistics on how many soldiers have died in wars, he also briefly spoke of his own experience of knowing Tupelo soldiers who died in service.
“I’m most proud of those men and women who gave their all for us so that we might live,” Mims said.
Shelton and Mims laid a Memorial Wreath. After the ceremony was dismissed, several attendees visited the Vietnam Veterans Memorial wall in Veterans Park and looked through a book with the names of Vietnam soldiers printed inside.