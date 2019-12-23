TUPELO - The city of Tupelo took a moment Monday morning to remember the only officer to die in the line of duty in the police department's nearly 150-year history.
Sgt. Kevin "Gale" Stauffer was shot and killed Dec. 23, 2013, near Crosstown while responding to a bank robbery on South Gloster Street.
"In Paul's letter to Timothy, after fighting the good fight, he wanted to finish well and finish strong," said Tupelo Police Department chaplain David Hamilton. "In our minds, Sgt. Stauffer finished too soon, but he did finish well and strong."
During the Monday memorial to mark the sixth anniversary of Stauffer's passing, two officers placed a wreath near the employee entrance to the new Tupelo Police Department building on Front Street. In December 2016, the department planted three Ginkgo trees in the same area in Stauffer's memory. The trees will eventually grow to 60 feet or more and provide the rear plaza with a shade canopy.
"The city of Tupelo will always be appreciative of (Stauffer) and hold him in the highest esteem," said Tupelo Mayor Jason Shelton. "The city has a debt we can never repay.
"We would all put ourself in harm's way for a child or a family member. The men and women of law enforcement put themselves in harm's way for complete strangers. Gale made the ultimate sacrifice that day for the community."
Police Chief Bart Aguirre said that in 2013, 133 officers were killed in the line of duty nationally, "just trying to do the right thing." So far in 2019, the figure is 129.
"That was the darkest day for this department and felt by the entire community," Aguirre said. "Our hearts ache for Gale's family as they face another Christmas without him.
"We are committed to keeping his memory alive. He was a good man who gave his all for his community, his family and his country."
Stauffer was shot and killed Dec. 23, 2013 just after 3 p.m., just south of Crosstown. Stauffer and officer Joseph Maher were ambushed and shot by bank robber Mario Garnett. Garnett was shot and killed in Phoenix, Arizona, less than a week later attempting to rob another bank.
Maher was shot in the head. His recovery included numerous operations and took most of the last six years. He was finally cleared to work earlier this year. He is now working as a school resource officer in Pontotoc County.