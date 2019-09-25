TUPELO • The Lee County burn ban means there will be no campfire at the city's annual fall campout.
It also means no fire rings or any open flames anywhere within the city.
"Due to a state-issued burn ban, we will not be allowed to have a campfire at this year's Family Camp Out," said Tupelo Parks & Recreation Director Alex Farned. "There will be a grill on site for you to grill/roast your hot dogs or even later in the evening to do our s'mores.
"That will be the only fire source allowed at the camp out."
Officials posted the notice on social media Wednesday to allow people to make and changes to their plans ahead of the Friday evening through Saturday morning event.
Tupelo Fire Chief Thomas Walker reminds Tupelo residents that the burn ban supersedes the normal city ordinances.
The burn ban includes fire pits, fire rings and outdoor fireplaces," Walker said. "Those are things we normally allow in the city, but since we are also inside Lee County, they are now prohibited by the burn ban."
The burn ban was issued by the state forestry commission Tuesday and will be in effect until at least Oct. 24.