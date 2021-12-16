TUPELO • Four years ago, Jennifer Brignac and her husband, Johnny Cook, started Jo's Cafe, a food truck designed to travel to disaster sites and feed first responders and victims.
In 2020, they opened a brick-and-mortar restaurant behind Burger King at Crosstown, but they've never forgotten their original mission.
After watching TV news coverage of last weekend's deadly tornadoes, they knew what they had to do.
"We saw aerial footage of the damage, and I told Johnny it was weighing heavy on my heart," Brignac said. "And he agreed."
On Christmas Eve, the couple, along with fellow employee Kristin Buse, will pile into a pickup and haul Jo's Cafe's mobile food trailer 250 miles to Murray, Kentucky, where they'll spend the night with some missionaries from another local disaster response group, Eight Days of Hope.
The next morning, they'll drive another half hour to a location that hasn't been determined yet, where they'll serve Christmas Day lunch to tornado victims and first responders.
"This is a total God thing," Brignac said. "We're just using resources he gave us."
The menu will be traditional – fried turkey, chicken and dressing, vegetables and rolls.
"Everything will be homemade but snacks and candies, which will be donated," she said. "We're hoping to feed 250 people. Our whole thought is just to give them something normal on Christmas Day."
The tornadoes, which began last Friday night and continued into Saturday morning, touched down in Kentucky, Illinois, Tennessee, Arkansas, Missouri and Mississippi. Kentucky was the hardest hit, with 76 confirmed dead, including 12 children. Sixteen others are still unaccounted for.
The couple will be accepting donations through Dec. 23 to help the victims in Kentucky. They're asking for Christmas cards with a handwritten note and a gift card or cash sealed inside.
"You can do a VISA gift card, or get them for places like Walmart, Lowe's, Home Depot – they might not be able to use them that day, but they'll need them shortly," Brignac said. "With each plate of food we hand out, we'd like to hand out a Christmas card."
They're also taking donations of turkeys that Cook can fry for the meal, and gas for the trip, as well as individually wrapped snacks, like Little Debbie cakes, and candies. They prefer people not donate actual gifts or toys because of limited space in the truck and food trailer.
Jo's Cafe will not be open next week to the public, but Brignac, Cook and Buse will be at the restaurant preparing food for the holiday meal, so donations can be dropped off anytime. If the door is locked, call (228) 342-0636.
"We were living on the Gulf Coast when Katrina came through, so it's kind of our background," Brignac said "We've been on both sides of a disaster, first as victims and how as helpers."
Cook said when the couple has helped out at other disasters, they're worn out when they get back home.
"But it's very rewarding to see the smiles and looks on people's faces," he said. "It's worth everything."